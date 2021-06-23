Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 4,572 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.