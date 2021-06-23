Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 3.7%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

