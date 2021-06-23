Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000- EPS.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,358. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

