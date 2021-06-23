Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. 14,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.