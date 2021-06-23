Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

