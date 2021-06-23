MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Hits $32.28 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 309,978,039 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

