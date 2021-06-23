Veles Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,291.36 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Veles has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $86,291.36 and approximately $95.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,026 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

