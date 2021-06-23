Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

ZS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,902. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

