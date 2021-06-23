Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $47.12 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 536,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

