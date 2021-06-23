APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.25 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, APENFT has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $61.25 million and $196.34 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.26 or 0.00616614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039589 BTC.

APENFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

