Zel Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00323502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00190169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00107199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001811 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

