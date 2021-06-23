BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,218.75 ($28.99).

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

BHP stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,090 ($27.31). 4,351,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,182.62. The company has a market capitalization of £105.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

