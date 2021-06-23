Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 521.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.89 ($6.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

LON:STAN traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 463.20 ($6.05). The company had a trading volume of 4,284,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,079. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.41.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

