Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMBL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

