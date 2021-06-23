ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,013,962 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 184.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $392,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JD.com by 530.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,596. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

