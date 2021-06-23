Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 7.1%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.64. 1,148,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,178,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nano Dimension by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

