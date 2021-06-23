Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Up 7.1%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.64. 1,148,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,178,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.