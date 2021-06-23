Head-To-Head Survey: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Castlight Health and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35% LiveRamp -20.38% -7.92% -6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.35 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -54.75 LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.90 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -32.85

Castlight Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 86.15%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Castlight Health.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

