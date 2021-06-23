Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 730%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

SC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 9,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.