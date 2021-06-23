Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,618.80

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Opus has a total market capitalization of $369,618.80 and approximately $26.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

