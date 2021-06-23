Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.