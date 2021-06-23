Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $260,968.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $260,968.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00107386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00168324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,423.89 or 0.99980843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,209 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.