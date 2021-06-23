Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.