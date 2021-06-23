Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

