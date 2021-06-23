RMR Wealth Builders Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 473,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,917,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

