Qtron Investments LLC Has $821,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $576.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,644,305 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

