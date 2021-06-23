Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,885. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.