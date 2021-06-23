DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $783,066.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.