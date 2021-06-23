Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.54 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $54.51 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00032750 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00189033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00032266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.