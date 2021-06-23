nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,428. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,069,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

