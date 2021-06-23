Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CALA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 10,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,768. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,207.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142,710 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

