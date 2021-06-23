Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $153.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 252,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

