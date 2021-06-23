Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 41,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

