Wealthquest Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $614,000.

DVY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. 14,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

