Wealthquest Corp Sells 400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. 69,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

