Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.65. 64,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $237.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

