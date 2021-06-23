RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 41,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.