Barclays PLC Sells 24,905 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $157,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,944,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.98. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

