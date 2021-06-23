Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $665.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.80 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -550.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

