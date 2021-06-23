Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.08.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.