Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,573.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $56,573.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

