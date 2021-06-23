Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 21,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 438,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,004. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.