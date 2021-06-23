Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.35. 77,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

