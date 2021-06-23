Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.70 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 175.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 205,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $376.11. 27,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

