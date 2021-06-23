Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.62 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 720,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 522,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

