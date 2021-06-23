Wexford Capital LP Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.40. 27,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

