DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,011. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

