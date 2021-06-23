CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.57% of CareDx worth $303,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 103,319 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

