ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $242,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $20,204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,334. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.