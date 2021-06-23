ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 528,696 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.37% of Castle Biosciences worth $177,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 17,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,764 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,716. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

