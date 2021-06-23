Wealthquest Corp Has $339,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 1,411,908 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

